San Diego Agrees to House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

San Diego Covention Center to be Used as Temporary Shelter for Migrant Children

There’s been a surge of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S./ Mexico border seeking asylum. That's led to questions about where to safely house these children and one Southern California city has agreed to help out.

Reporter: Max Rivlin Nadler, KPBS

PG&E Equipment Blamed for Deadly Zogg Fire

Pacific Gas and Electric will be back in court Tuesday morning for a hearing that could determine the size of future wildfire safety power shutoffs. The hearing comes a day after Cal Fire announced the utility's infrastructure was responsible for igniting one of last year's large and deadly wildfires in Northern California.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Wildfire Preparations Well Underway in California

Last year was devastating when it comes to wildfires in California. The state is already preparing for what could be another tough year in 2021.

Guest: Thom Porter, Chief of Cal Fire