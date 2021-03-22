KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

State Superintendent Expects Most Schools to Open Within a Month

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Patrick T. Fallon, AFP/Getty Images)

Superintendent Tony Thurmond is Confident Schools Are Safe to Reopen

As pandemic restrictions ease, California's public schools are starting to welcome students back to classrooms for in-person instruction. But many Californians are questioning why it didn't happen sooner.
Guest: Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

California Sees Huge Rise in Overdose Deaths Tied to Synthetic Opioids

According to a recent report, the rate of overdose deaths tied to synthetic opioids like fentanyl has risen by more than 500% over the last three years in California. The study's authors said overdose deaths have been on the rise in California since 2015.
Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED 

Sponsored