State Superintendent Expects Most Schools to Open Within a Month

Superintendent Tony Thurmond is Confident Schools Are Safe to Reopen

As pandemic restrictions ease, California's public schools are starting to welcome students back to classrooms for in-person instruction. But many Californians are questioning why it didn't happen sooner.

Guest: Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

California Sees Huge Rise in Overdose Deaths Tied to Synthetic Opioids

According to a recent report, the rate of overdose deaths tied to synthetic opioids like fentanyl has risen by more than 500% over the last three years in California. The study's authors said overdose deaths have been on the rise in California since 2015.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED