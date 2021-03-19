This Week in California Politics | Assemblymember Buffy Wicks Interview

This Week in California Politics

In the wake of increased violence against Asian Americans, several California leaders are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint someone of Asian descent as the state’s next attorney general. Newsom is also turning his attention to his challengers in a potential recall, making national TV appearances to tout the progress he’s made in curbing the coronavirus, while painting his opponents as representatives of former President Donald Trump’s interests.

Guests:

Lanhee Chen, Hoover Institution fellow

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Assemblymember Buffy Wicks

State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, discusses her road to taking office, motherhood and work in the time of COVID-19, as well as her goals for her next years in office.

Something Beautiful: Tiny House Empowerment Village

A colorful project to provide shelter for homeless youth in the East Bay has opened after two years of planning and construction. Tiny House Empowerment Village occupies an acre near the Oakland Coliseum and aims to give its young residents a sense of independence, safety and ownership.