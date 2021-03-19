Celebrating Persian New Year Amid A Pandemic

Saturday, March 20 marks the start of the Persian New Year - or Nowruz. It's a big deal for Persians, and it's a holiday we love to share with our American friends. But that's been challenging during the pandemic. KQED's Kyana Moghadam shares reflections from Northern California's Iranian-American community on this year's celebrations. Meanwhile at Berkeley's Middle East Market, owner Amir Razavi teamed up with San Francisco State's Center for Iranian Diaspora Studies chairperson Persis Karim to create a card that explains how anyone can make their own traditional Nowruz spread.