Atlanta Shootings Hit Close to Home for Asian Americans in California

KQED News Staff
 (Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images)

California Communities Still Reeling in Wake of Mass Shooting in Atlanta

In Sacramento, business leaders are looking to police for increased security in the Little Saigon neighborhood, where 15% of businesses are personal care salons. Advocates are also upset at the police description of a possible motive for the shooter.
Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio

KQED Grieves Loss of Beloved Host

A long time and well-loved member of the KQED family has died. Penny Nelson, who worked as a guest host for Forum and the California Report, passed away surrounded by her family in Portland Thursday morning.
Reporter: Rachel Myrow, KQED

