Police Step Up Patrols in California's Asian American Communities

San Francisco, Los Angeles Police to Increase Presence in Asian American Communities

Even before the mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, there has been a rise in violence against the state's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

One Year into Pandemic, State Epidemiologist Talks Vaccine Distribution and Tesla Covid-19 Data

Dr. Erica Pan discusses equity issues in the state's approach to vaccine distribution, and responds to reporting that Alameda County withheld coronavirus case data at Tesla's Fremont plant starting when Dr. Pan was the top public health official there.

Guest: Dr. Erica Pan, State Epidemiologist