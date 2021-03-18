Building 'Trust in Our Department' Is Top Priority, Says New San Jose Police Chief

San Jose Deputy Police Chief Anthony Mata, who was selected this week as the city's next head cop, says his top priority is regaining public trust in the department after a year of civil unrest and often tense relations with police.

"My vision is that every resident and every visitor here has that high confidence and trust in our department that we'll help them out whenever they need [it]," Mata said during a press conference Wednesday. "We’re always open to improve what we do, our processes. So yes, I’ve been part of that change and I will continue to do so to make our department better and our community safer."

Mata was unanimously confirmed as San Jose's chief of police by the City Council on Tuesday, and will take the reins March 22. He was one of four finalists for the position following former Police Chief Eddie Garcia's departure announcement last summer and the city's subsequent 7-month nationwide search to find his replacement. Garcia has since become Dallas' police chief.

Mata has served with the SJPD since 1996, slowly making his way up the ranks. He currently oversees various units, including the crime data center.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Wednesday threw his support behind Mata and the police department.