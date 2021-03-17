Governor Newsom Acknowledges Recall Effort Likely to Qualify

Newsom Calls Recall Effort an Attack on Liberal Policies

Supporters of a campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom said they've collected more than the almost 1.5 million signatures needed by Wednesday's deadline to qualify it for the ballot. Newsom is already mounting a campaign to fight the effort.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Nursing Students Face Even More Challenges During Pandemic

California was already facing a nursing shortage before the pandemic, but the problem has gotten even worse with hospitals at capacity due to COVID-19. But nursing students have faced numerous obstacles as they try to enter the workforce.

Reporter: Shehreen Karim, Student at Pierce College, CalMatters’ College Journalism Network