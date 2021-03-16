Republicans Grill California Labor Secretary on EDD Fraud in Confirmation Hearing

U.S. Senate Republicans grilled California Labor Secretary Julie Su during a confirmation hearing today, criticizing her handling of the state's Employment Development Department.
If confirmed, Su would serve as deputy U.S. labor secretary.
Su was appointed as secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency in 2019 by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Her agency oversees EDD, which has made billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment payments during the pandemic. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, said the country shouldn’t emulate California.