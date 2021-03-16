Californians Can Now Apply for Rent Relief Program

The $2.6 billion dollar program is using federal funds to get relief into the hands of struggling renters and landlords. It’s unknown how much back rent is owed across the state, but estimates range from $400 million to nearly $2 billion.

Center Helps Black Cal State Students Navigate the Pandemic

The Center for Black Student Success at Cal State Monterey Bay is fairly new, and while it's been forced to stick with virtual outreach during the pandemic, many students said it's been a valuable resource.

Reporter: Kayleen Carter, Sacramento State University, CalMatters’ College Journalism Network