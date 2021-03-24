How Generations of Berkeley High Students Forced a Reckoning About Sexual Abuse

According to a new report from the advocacy group Know Your IX, a survey of more than 100 students found that 20% of students who reported sexual violence to their school transferred schools, and nearly 10% dropped out entirely.

But she said Berkeley's progressive image also made it difficult for some to acknowledge that some students felt unsafe.

"Not only was there an assumption that students wouldn't face these issues at school, but there was a resistance to admit it could possibly be a problem," Ibrahim said. "It was sort of like, 'Well, this can't be us. We're Berkeley.'"

In response to demands from students made in 2014, the district said it expanded an advisory committee to create a comprehensive sexual harassment policy, held restorative justice circles for students who were targeted by sexual harassment, and established a Title IX coordinator and compliance officer position.

A Lawsuit and a Sexual Assault Reported on Campus

But students say the problems continued. The district was sued by a student over its handling of a sexual assault allegation last year.

The lawsuit alleges a student was sexually assaulted by another student during school hours in an unlocked classroom at Berkeley High in 2019. It claims the district failed to take steps to adequately ensure the victim’s safety. KQED is identifying the student as 'Faith' to protect her identity over concerns for her safety. In the lawsuit, she is identified as 'Jane Doe.'

Faith said she kept seeing her assailant on campus after the assault, and that he continued to sexually harass her. She said she had meltdowns for months.

“Usually, I’m a happy, goofy person. My teachers were just worried, and they would always just look at me and they’re like, ‘You look so sad,’” Faith said. “They would try to help me get back to how I used to be. And it was just hard.”

Eventually, Faith and her parents decided it was too much, and she transferred into an independent studies program. Attorneys for the district argued in a court filing that administrators worked with Faith to make sure she was safe, and they tried to limit the potential for contact between the two students. They said district personnel were responsive to Faith’s complaints.

Faith sued the district in January 2020 before she left Berkeley High the next month, and she said students at the school began talking about the case, trying to guess the identity of Jane Doe. She said it was scary, but that she also felt resilient knowing she had helped spark a larger conversation about safety on campus.

“I just want there to be a change, especially being a person of color. I became a person of color who was also assaulted,” Faith said. “It was just something I had to speak up on, because my voice is not heard by a lot of people.”

The Names on the Bathroom Stall

Some Berkeley High students had already thought the school had a culture where sexual misconduct was swept under the rug, but the lawsuit Faith filed seemed to break something open.

Days after the lawsuit was filed, a group of Berkeley High students began writing the names of alleged perpetrators on a bathroom stall. In black ink, they wrote “Boys To Watch Out 4” followed by several names and the words “rapist” and “abuser."

Ayisha Friedman, a senior at Berkeley High during this time, said she saw the list during first or second period. Reading the list, Friedman thought about her friends who’d been harassed or assaulted.

“I was always seeing somebody who had done something or experienced something or a hallway where something had been done. It's always on your mind and it's always breaking your heart,” Friedman said.

Friedman said a lot of the boys were popular and known for inappropriate behavior around young women. She said the list was impossible to ignore. By the end of the school day, a picture of the stall had been shared on Instagram, and it felt like everyone in the school had seen it and had something to say.

“And that goes both ways. That goes people who were defending these women and who are saying, ‘I believe you, I am here for you’” Friedman said. “And then people on the other side who were like, ‘Anybody could have written this. And this is a lie.’”

A Walkout Gets the District's Attention

Several students who spoke to KQED described a climate at the high school where victims who reported their assaults to administrators were questioned or doubted by their peers. Students wanted the school district to do more to support victims and keep them safe on campus. Friedman and others began organizing a walkout.

Mia Redmond, one of the organizers, reported her own sexual assault about a week before the walkout in February 2020.

"This was in the midst of a really hard situation. But we were all coming together and working on something that we really cared about," Redmond said.

She said she found a supportive community during a time when others were gossiping about her experience.

"It was so tense," said Sophia Kerievsky, another organizer and friend of Redmond. "I remember people were pointing at me in the courtyard, and just really attacking my character, and especially her character. It was this strange energy. It was a lot of girls who were standing up for her, and then a huge group of boys standing by his side."

The day of the walkout, Redmond wasn’t sure how many people would show up. So when she looked out at the courtyard, she was stunned by the support, and says the entire courtyard was filled with students, staff and administration.

“It made me feel like I wasn’t alone in it. At the time I was feeling a lot of lack of understanding,” Redmond said. “And it definitely gave me a group of people who I was like, ‘I can trust these people. These people support me, and I want to support these people.’”

A Practical and Philosophical Set of Demands

The students drafted up specific demands, such as more resources for the Title IX office handling misconduct complaints, expanded consent education and policies stating that perpetrators found to be guilty by the school would be suspended from school-sanctioned events. They wanted to create a culture where victims could heal, and for the school to continue the conversation long after they had graduated.

Superintendent Brent Stephens had begun working for the district less than a year before the walkout, and he said many of the students' requests were practical, and that change felt necessary. There had also been high turnover in the district's Title IX coordinator role, with at least six different people working in that position from 2015 to 2020.

The students, he said, had done their homework, and met with teachers, staff and adult advocates.

"And so when they came with a set of demands, they were sort of philosophical in nature, but they were very pragmatic as well," Stephens said. "It was... a political moment, but it resonated with what I and many others saw as legitimate needs of the district."

The Conversation Continues Online

Just weeks after the walkout, schools shut down because of COVID-19. And as everyone focused on the pandemic, the momentum began to fade.

Then, Annette Kwon, a former Berkeley High Student now at Branham High School in San Jose, decided to find another way to restart the conversation. Over the summer, she made a TikTok video showing the faces of alleged perpetrators at Berkeley High and Lowell High School in San Francisco.

“When the quarantine started, everything died down,” she said. “And I just felt like it was necessary that the topic stays relevant, because if it had faded out once again, nothing would change.”

The video received over 100,000 views, and soon students throughout the Bay Area launched Instagram accounts for people to post their experiences of harassment and assault anonymously.

Mia Redmond remembered seeing dozens of stories of harassment and assault posted on an Instagram account called BHS Protectors.

“It just felt like everyone was coming together again, and addressing the issue again that we had done in February,” Redmond said. “It was powerful to see not only so many people at Berkeley High being able to tell their stories, that they couldn’t talk about before, but also other schools following that too.”