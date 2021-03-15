Vaccine Eligibility Expands in California

Millions Will Be Eligible for Vaccine But Supply Remains a Big Question

People under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and disabilities are now eligible to be vaccinated. Migrant detainees held in California by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are also eligible to receive their first dose.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

College Students Consider How Learning Will Differ In a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic has brought barriers for college students taking part in remote learning. But it also brought some benefits that might stick around once it's over. We're taking a closer look this week at issues that have impacted college students, part of our collaboration with CalMatters’ College Journalism Network.

Reporter: Emma Hall, Sacramento State University, CalMatters’ College Journalism Network