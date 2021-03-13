KQED is a proud member of
How the Pandemic Ends | Kara Goldin Interview

KQED News Staff
How the Pandemic Ends
It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping across the Golden State — and changing almost every aspect of our lives. We look at where we’ve been, the missteps and triumphs, and where we’re headed.

Guests:

  • Dr. Monica Gandhi, UCSF
  • Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF

Kara Goldin Interview
Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint Water, joins us to discuss being a female entrepreneur as well as her efforts to improve the quality of drinking water by keeping carcinogenic chemicals out of our water supply. 

Something Beautiful: Tilden Park
We show you the views that come with hiking the trails at Tilden Park for this week’s look at something beautiful.

