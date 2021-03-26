What Can You Do After You're Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

You're considered "fully protected" and "fully vaccinated," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
Fourteen days after your first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, you are around 92% protected. (In case that makes you think about skipping the second dose, remember that the vaccine trials were two doses, so what we know about how well the vaccine works depends on two doses.)
But it's also important to remember that not everyone's body will react to the vaccine the same way.
"It's super important to wait two weeks after your last shot, because not everybody is the same, and although some people get some efficacy early on with antibodies being formed against the spike proteins, that's not true for most people," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at UCSF.
"We don't know who's going to get the antibody response early and who's not. So giving everyone a two week window period after your last shot gives us the confidence that you're going to act like the people in the clinical trials," he said.
The short version: Give the vaccine the time it needs to get your body protected from COVID-19. You're not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your dose.
If I'm Fully Vaccinated Can I Still Transmit COVID-19?
"The bulk of the evidence now suggests that it is very, very unlikely that a vaccinated individual — who's fully vaccinated — can transmit to somebody who is not vaccinated. But there's always going to be a small chance," Dr. Chin-Hong said.
So, as with everything in the pandemic, it's best to err on the side of caution to protect your friends, family and greater community, and follow the guidelines below.
The short version: We still don't know for sure yet if being fully vaccinated from COVID-19 stops you spreading the virus. That's why you still need to take precautions in certain situations.
Can I Still Get COVID-19 When Fully Vaccinated?
The CDC says that the risk that fully vaccinated people could become infected with COVID-19 is "low" — but that any symptoms of COVID-19 are the thing you should really watch for.
But if you are exposed and you do get symptoms, the CDC says you should isolate yourselves from others and get a test. When this happens, it's important to let your health care provider know that you're fully vaccinated.
The short version: Your risk of getting COVID-19 when fully vaccinated is low, but watch for symptoms.
Okay, So Can I Hang Out Indoors With Other Vaccinated People?
Yes, you can! The CDC guidance says vaccinated people can hang out indoors with other vaccinated people, without masks and without social distancing.
For example, the CDC says if you're fully vaccinated "it is likely a low risk for you to invite other fully vaccinated friends to dinner inside your private residence."
However, the CDC is still encouraging fully vaccinated people to keep these gatherings between vaccinated people on the small side. That's because "medium or large-sized gatherings and those including unvaccinated people from multiple households" will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission, it says.
"The numbers matter because it's just a matter of how many noses and mouths from different risk groups come together," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "The more people you bring together [vaccinated or unvaccinated], the higher the chances of somebody who didn't respond to the vaccine, and somebody who might have COVID might be in a larger group. So it's just really a statistical game."
If you're vaccinated, and you find yourself at a large gathering, the CDC recommends you continue to practice COVID-19 prevention methods, including masking and social distancing.
The short version: Vaccinated people hanging out with vaccinated people is low-risk, but still keep your gatherings small.
I'm Vaccinated But My Friend Isn't Yet. Can I Hang Out With Them?
Yes — though it depends somewhat on their circumstances.
According to the CDC, if you — a fully vaccinated person — are visiting a single household of unvaccinated people, you should be able to visit with them indoors and unmasked. That is, as long as none of the unvaccinated people are at a high-risk of contracting COVID-19.
Even if one of those unvaccinated people is high-risk, you — the vaccinated person — can still visit with them indoors, as long as you practice COVID-19 precautions like wearing a tight-fitting mask, remaining at least 6 feet apart, choosing a well-ventilated area and washing your hands well. This advice goes for if you're visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households too.
And, as stated before, if you're hanging out with in a medium to large-sized gathering with many people — whether they are vaccinated or not — you should continue to take those COVID-19 precautions, like practicing social distancing and everyone wearing a mask.
The CDC has a handy infographic above, laying these circumstances out. Why not save it to your phone?
The short version: Hanging out with one household unvaccinated people without a mask or distancing is okay, if none of those people are high-risk. Anything else needs precautions.
Can I Go to a Movie Theater When I'm Fully Vaccinated? Or the Gym?
Recently, several Bay Area counties entered the orange tier, indicating a "moderate" risk of coronavirus spread. That means — vaccinated or not — people can return to movie theaters, restaurants and fitness centers, though the capacity in these places is limited.
That said, even if you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to practice public health practices "including wearing a well-fitted mask, maintaining physical distance (at least 6 feet), avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands frequently," according to the CDC guidance.
The short version: If it's open, you can go! But because we still aren't sure vaccinated people can't spread COVID-19, still take precautions like mask-wearing and distancing.
Can I Travel if I'm Fully Vaccinated?
So far, the CDC has not updated its travel guidance. The California Department of Public Health is still recommending that residents do not travel more than 120 miles away from their homes, unless it's for an essential purpose.
If you do have to travel, here are some of the best practices that the CDC and CDPH recommend.
Delay travel, if possible, even if you are vaccinated.
If you can, get fully vaccinated before your trip.
Before you travel, get tested 1-3 days before you depart.
In public, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
Practice social distancing, at least 6-feet apart.
Get tested a few days after your trip.
Self-quarantine after traveling for at least 10 days, according to the CDPH.
Dr. Chin-Hong from UCSF says the reason the CDC hasn't issued new travel guidance is likely both practical — in that you'll probably encounter larger quantities of vaccinated and unvaccinated people when you travel — and symbolic.
"They didn't want to encourage mobility in a time when there is a patchwork of different outbreaks happening right now in the U.S.," he said. "And by the fact that travel and mobility has always been associated with previous surges in the U.S., they wanted to ... not encourage that activity at this vulnerable time."
The short version: Don't plan on travel yet. But if you still choose to, take precautions.
Sponsored
Ask Your Question: What Else Do You Want to Know?
KQED Science's Carolina Cuellar contributed to this story