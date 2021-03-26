What Can You Do After You're Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

If you're exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, but you're fully vaccinated and you have no COVID-like symptoms, you don't need to quarantine and you don't need to get tested for the coronavirus. That's because your risk of infection is is low, says the CDC.

But if you are exposed and you do get symptoms, the CDC says you should isolate yourselves from others and get a test. When this happens, it's important to let your health care provider know that you're fully vaccinated.

The CDC also has more detailed guidance for fully vaccinated people who live or work in congregate settings or high-density workplaces.

The short version: Your risk of getting COVID-19 when fully vaccinated is low, but watch for symptoms.

Okay, So Can I Hang Out Indoors With Other Vaccinated People?

Yes, you can! The CDC guidance says vaccinated people can hang out indoors with other vaccinated people, without masks and without social distancing.

For example, the CDC says if you're fully vaccinated "it is likely a low risk for you to invite other fully vaccinated friends to dinner inside your private residence."

However, the CDC is still encouraging fully vaccinated people to keep these gatherings between vaccinated people on the small side. That's because "medium or large-sized gatherings and those including unvaccinated people from multiple households" will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission, it says.

"The numbers matter because it's just a matter of how many noses and mouths from different risk groups come together," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "The more people you bring together [vaccinated or unvaccinated], the higher the chances of somebody who didn't respond to the vaccine, and somebody who might have COVID might be in a larger group. So it's just really a statistical game."

If you're vaccinated, and you find yourself at a large gathering, the CDC recommends you continue to practice COVID-19 prevention methods, including masking and social distancing.

The short version: Vaccinated people hanging out with vaccinated people is low-risk, but still keep your gatherings small.

I'm Vaccinated But My Friend Isn't Yet. Can I Hang Out With Them?

Yes — though it depends somewhat on their circumstances.

According to the CDC, if you — a fully vaccinated person — are visiting a single household of unvaccinated people, you should be able to visit with them indoors and unmasked. That is, as long as none of the unvaccinated people are at a high-risk of contracting COVID-19.

Even if one of those unvaccinated people is high-risk, you — the vaccinated person — can still visit with them indoors, as long as you practice COVID-19 precautions like wearing a tight-fitting mask, remaining at least 6 feet apart, choosing a well-ventilated area and washing your hands well. This advice goes for if you're visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households too.

And, as stated before, if you're hanging out with in a medium to large-sized gathering with many people — whether they are vaccinated or not — you should continue to take those COVID-19 precautions, like practicing social distancing and everyone wearing a mask.

The CDC has a handy infographic above, laying these circumstances out. Why not save it to your phone?

The short version: Hanging out with one household unvaccinated people without a mask or distancing is okay, if none of those people are high-risk. Anything else needs precautions.

Can I Go to a Movie Theater When I'm Fully Vaccinated? Or the Gym?

Recently, several Bay Area counties entered the orange tier, indicating a "moderate" risk of coronavirus spread. That means — vaccinated or not — people can return to movie theaters, restaurants and fitness centers, though the capacity in these places is limited.

That said, even if you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to practice public health practices "including wearing a well-fitted mask, maintaining physical distance (at least 6 feet), avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands frequently," according to the CDC guidance.

The short version: If it's open, you can go! But because we still aren't sure vaccinated people can't spread COVID-19, still take precautions like mask-wearing and distancing.

Can I Travel if I'm Fully Vaccinated?

So far, the CDC has not updated its travel guidance. The California Department of Public Health is still recommending that residents do not travel more than 120 miles away from their homes, unless it's for an essential purpose.

CDPH also specifically discourages travel for tourism or recreation, so you may want to wait to book that vacation until official guidance changes.

If you do have to travel, here are some of the best practices that the CDC and CDPH recommend.

Delay travel , if possible, even if you are vaccinated.

, if possible, even if you are vaccinated. If you can, get fully vaccinated before your trip.

before your trip. Before you travel, get tested 1-3 days before you depart.

1-3 days before you depart. In public, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.

over your nose and mouth. Practice social distancing , at least 6-feet apart.

, at least 6-feet apart. Get tested a few days after your trip.

a few days after your trip. Self-quarantine after traveling for at least 10 days, according to the CDPH.

Dr. Chin-Hong from UCSF says the reason the CDC hasn't issued new travel guidance is likely both practical — in that you'll probably encounter larger quantities of vaccinated and unvaccinated people when you travel — and symbolic.

"They didn't want to encourage mobility in a time when there is a patchwork of different outbreaks happening right now in the U.S.," he said. "And by the fact that travel and mobility has always been associated with previous surges in the U.S., they wanted to ... not encourage that activity at this vulnerable time."

The short version: Don't plan on travel yet. But if you still choose to, take precautions.