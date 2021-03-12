Gun Violence Researchers Push Back on DOJ Proposed Rule Change

California DOJ Proposal to Withhold Gun Data Criticized by Researchers

Researchers argue the proposal would make it harder to study gun violence in the state. Much of the data they use in their research comes from the Department of Justice.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Pandemic Provides New Challenges for L.A. County Child Welfare System

New numbers from L.A. County’s child welfare system show a significant rise in the number of children in the state’s care during 2020. But that doesn't necessarily mean more children were abused or neglected.

Reporter: Deepa Fernandes, Fellow, Pacific Oaks College