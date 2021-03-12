Scott and Marisa discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's unique State of the State address, the potential recall election and Newsom's upcoming pick for attorney general. Then, political organizer Alicia Garza, the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and author of The Purpose of Power joins to discuss the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the trial of Derek Chauvin and growing up in Marin County.
Political Breakdown
Alicia Garza on the Biden Rescue Plan and Turning Protest Into Power
28 min
Alicia Garza on Political Breakdown.
