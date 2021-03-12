KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Alicia Garza on the Biden Rescue Plan and Turning Protest Into Power

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Alicia Garza on Political Breakdown.

Scott and Marisa discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's unique State of the State address, the potential recall election and Newsom's upcoming pick for attorney general. Then, political organizer Alicia Garza, the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and author of The Purpose of Power joins to discuss the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the trial of Derek Chauvin and growing up in Marin County.

