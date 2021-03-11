High School Athletes, Coaches Adjust to Pandemic Guidelines

High School Sports in California Will Look Far Different During Pandemic

Across California, student athletes are returning to training as public health officials have given the green light for both outdoor and indoor sports. But there will be plenty of changes, and new safety guidelines in place.

Guest: Rob Wigod, Commissioner of Athletics, CIF Southern Section

California Could Get $150 Billion From Virus Relief Package

The relief bill passed by Congress earmarks billions for California cities and counties. Some cities already have plans for what to use the money for, as they continue to struggle economically during the pandemic.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS