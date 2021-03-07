Questions Linger As San Francisco Schools Aim to Reopen Next Month

While the United Educators of San Francisco announced on Friday they’ve reached an agreement that outlines how hybrid learning will work, some teachers still don’t have all the details, said Maureen Sullivan, a bilingual teacher-librarian at Dolores Huerta Elementary School.

“How will we be teaching distance learning students as well as in-person learning students at the same time?” Sullivan asked.

The United Educators of San Francisco plans to hold a meeting on Monday to give teachers more information. The union expects to roll out in-person learning in phases and is initially focusing on students in pre-Kindergarten to second grade. The agreement now needs to be approved by union membership.

“It took a lot of hard work and a lot of time and compromise and back-and-forth,” said, said Susan Solomon, president of United Educators. “The focus is on pre-K to second grade first, and then expanding to fifth grade and then all students in special education programs.”

Teachers are expected to vote on the tentative agreement this week. It allows students to remain with the teacher they had for remote learning and class sizes will continue to be 22 students in the primary grades. The deal also requires that face masks, hand sanitizer and PPE be available to all educators.

The school district also plans to install a plexiglass partitions on each teacher’s desk. Additionally, each student will be offered a box with their school supplies to avoid sharing,

The union hasn’t committed to providing in-person learning to students at the middle and high school level before the end of the semester.

“It does feel pretty unlikely,” Solomon said.

The union believes that these protections — in addition to increased ventilation, frequent testing of students and vaccinating on-site staff — will keep teachers safe, said Solomon.

San Francisco Unified School District said on Twitter it’s “on track to offer in-person learning options at a select number of schools for the District’s youngest students starting on April 12, 2021.”

On its website, the district stated not all elementary schools will open. Only six elementary schools are currently ready to welcome back students: Alvarado, Cobb, Glen Park, Lawton, Muir and Sunset.

The school district is allowing families to choose whether to send their children back to their classrooms or continue with distance learning. They plan to offer every eligible student up to five days of in-person instruction per week.

Unclear daily logistics

According to the union, teachers at the selected schools will have two weeks to prepare their classrooms and lesson plans before they’re asked to return. Sullivan, the teacher-librarian at Dolores Huerta Elementary School, is relieved the union has reached a deal with the district but still a lot of questions.

“We still don’t have a clear understanding of what recess is like and how lunchtime will work and what the day-to-day schedule looks like,” she said.