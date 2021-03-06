KQED is a proud member of
Mina Kim on Equity in Journalism | This Week in California Politics

This Week in California Politics
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to reopen public schools after intense negotiations between lawmakers and teachers unions. He also announced a bold move to double the vaccine supply going to ZIP codes with higher COVID-19 infection rates. Plus, who’s in line to become the state’s next attorney general, and what’s the future of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat? 

Guests:

  • Mark Z. Barabak, Los Angeles Times columnist
  • Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Mina Kim on Equity in Journalism
KQED Forum host Mina Kim joins us for a deep-dive interview on covering race, justice and equality as the show revamps its focus and widens its distribution. 

Something Beautiful: Pups at Play
As the weather grows warmer and the days grow longer, dog parks are seeing more and more four-legged visitors. Their joyful play is this week’s look at Something Beautiful.

