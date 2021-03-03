The Law of Supply and Demand, Demand, Demand

The good news is more Bay Area counties are moving out of the state's most restrictive purple tier – the bad news is vaccine supply is still a mess.

Due to a lack of supply, Sutter Health has been forced to cancel tens of thousands of second-shot appointments for people who already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is not the first time problems with the vaccine supply chain have put a temporary stop to vaccinations.

With the number of coronavirus cases on the way down and some pandemic restrictions easing, at least we have more dining options while we await that coveted vaccine appointment.