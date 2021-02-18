KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Good News/Bad News Story of Vaccine Distribution

Mark Fiore
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A Mark Fiore cartoon showing the vaccine "supply chain" winding through a complicated mess of federal, state, county, provider, etc. buildings before it gets to people awaiting vaccines.

With new mass vaccination sites opening as others temporarily close due to supply issues, the vaccine rollout in California and across the country has had a very rough start.

And by "rough start," I mean "mess."

To help you see how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in your county, KQED's Matthew Green made a handy vaccine tracker.

On the bright side, when vaccines do get administered, they appear to have an immediately positive effect on the population at risk.

Keep those shots coming...

Sponsored