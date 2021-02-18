The Good News/Bad News Story of Vaccine Distribution

With new mass vaccination sites opening as others temporarily close due to supply issues, the vaccine rollout in California and across the country has had a very rough start.

And by "rough start," I mean "mess."

To help you see how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in your county, KQED's Matthew Green made a handy vaccine tracker.

On the bright side, when vaccines do get administered, they appear to have an immediately positive effect on the population at risk.

Keep those shots coming...