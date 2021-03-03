Becerra Faces Key Senate Committee Vote

California Attorney General's Nomination Could Advance to Full Senate

The nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be President Joe Biden’s Secretary for Health and Human Services faces a crucial vote Wednesday. The Senate Finance Committee will decide whether to advance the nomination to the full Senate.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

More Than a Dozen Killed in Imperial County Crash

An investigation is underway after an SUV carrying more than two dozen people, some of whom were citizens of Mexico, collided with a big rig Tuesday in a rural area about ten miles from the US-Mexico border. 13 people died in the crash.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

New State Law on Boardroom Diversity Seems to be Working

California was the first state in the nation to require gender diversity in corporate boardrooms. And according to a new report from the Secretary of State, compliance with the law is on the rise.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

Highway 1 Repairs Continue in Big Sur

The section of roadway was washed out by a powerful rain storm. The scenic highway is a lifeline to local residents and critical to tourism in the area.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU