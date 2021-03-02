SF-Based One Medical's Coronavirus Vaccine Practices Spark Congressional Investigation

Jurisdictions like Washington state and numerous Bay Area counties have stopped ongoing cooperation with One Medical on COVID-19 vaccine administration. Marin County spokesperson Laine Hendricks said the county has halted vaccine allocations to One Medical after reviewing data on the company's vaccinations. "We have indefinitely suspended any further first dose allocations," Hendricks said. "We have also removed One Medical from our website."

Spokesperson Michael Workman said San Diego County stopped providing the vaccine to the company after "numerous complaints about charging for a membership to have access to vaccine appointments. We reported this to the state."

One Medical has said that some of these objections from local departments of health are misunderstandings and that it was working to address any other concerns that have been raised. In some cases, the company claimed, they were not aware they had been cut off by counties until the press reported it. "We're deeply disappointed, as many of the media reports about One Medical's standing with departments of health are not reflective of our direct communication with our contacts at many of those departments," said a company spokesperson.

One Medical claimed that the COVID-19 vaccinations of ineligible patients in San Mateo were done "in order to avoid spoilage" and that they were "not aware of any unresolved issues with the San Diego Department of Health prior to their statement to the media." In San Francisco County, where the Department of Public Health said it had reason to believe that One Medical vaccinated ineligible patients, One Medical contradicted the county and said the county had only requested COVID-19 vaccinations back because One Medical's "vaccine clinics were not in geographies that the DPH is currently considering the highest priority."

One Medical also said it was not aware of any instances where "senior leadership ... personally intervened to arrange for friends, family or business partners to receive vaccinations outside of eligibility requirements."

Separately, there are also indications that One Medical is seeking a commercial benefit by collecting data from nonmembers it is vaccinating. In Washington, D.C., neighborhood blog PoPville first gave voice to concerns that those who signed up for a vaccination site run by DC Health in conjunction with One Medical were pitched on a free trial membership with the concierge health care provider.

"There is very little clarity on the actual website. Instead, they make it appear as though you need a [One Medical] account or else your appointment will be canceled," said Adam Peck, a D.C. resident who tried to navigate the system last week. "Needless to say, it's resulted in a lot of confusion, and more than a few people who are signing up for [an account with] OM thinking that's the only [way] to confirm their appointments."