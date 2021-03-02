KQED is a proud member of
Newsom's Schools Reopening Plan Draws Rebuke

Newsom Strikes Deal to Reopen Schools

Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have reached an agreement that could restart in-person learning for the state's youngest students.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED 

New L.A. County DA Facing Tough Battle Over Policy Changes

District Attorney George Gascon won last year promising to upend the tough on crime policies of his predecessor.  But prosecutors both in and outside his office are fighting to stop those same reforms he campaigned on. 
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

 

