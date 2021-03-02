It's Been a Year of COVID. What Do You Need?

It's March. We're now a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milestones like this are always tough to ride out. That's why we want to know how, in this moment, we can ensure our coverage is as useful — and helpful — to you as it possibly can be.

So tell us: Right now, a year into COVID-19, what do you need?

It could be:

"I need to know how to apply for rent relief."

"I need more advice on getting a COVID-19 vaccine."

"I need super-practical resources for my mental health."

"I just need something joyous and fun right now."

Whatever you feel you need most from KQED right now, share it with us in the box below. The words you submit will help us decide what to cover more — and what to share with you, our community, through our reporting and through our social media channels.

You can stay anonymous, or give us your contact details if you like.