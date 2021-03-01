For Farmworkers Hoping to Get Vaccinated, Information is Scarce

California Farmworkers Now Eligible for Vaccines

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced an initiative to get more Central Valley farmworkers vaccinated for COVID-19 as part of his plan to make distribution more equitable. Farmworkers are showing interest in getting the vaccine, but it's not always clear how to do so.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, Valley Public Radio

Advocates Locate Parents of 112 Migrant Children Separated From Parents Under Trump

Attorneys searching for parents whose children were taken away from them at the border under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy say they have made significant progress.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

New State Bill Could Severely Limit Corporate Role in Rental Market

In the wake of the Great Recession, investors scooped up thousands of single-family homes across the country, including in California. A new state bill would impose limits on corporations that own 10 or more residential properties across the state.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED