SF DA Chesa Boudin, California Schools Struggle to Reopen

California Schools Struggle to Reopen

The pressure to reopen schools that have been shuttered for almost a year by the pandemic is reaching a boiling point. State lawmakers, the governor and powerful teachers unions have been wrangling over how to safely get kids back in classrooms, while some school boards are facing lawsuits and even recall campaigns over not moving quickly enough. This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to further prioritize getting vaccines to teachers.

Guests:

Julia McEvoy, KQED senior editor of education and equity

Ashley McBride, The Oaklandside education and equity reporter

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Another elected official with a recall effort building against him is San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin was a deputy public defender before getting voted into this job in a narrow Election Day win. Over the past year, Boudin has made history as the first district attorney in modern history to charge a police officer with homicide. He was also the first in the nation to eliminate cash bail in criminal cases.

Guest:

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco district attorney

Something Beautiful: SF Mission District Murals

Murals have become part of our urban landscape, adding culture and history to streets and sidewalks. The murals of Clarion and Balmy alleys in San Francisco are in the spotlight in this week’s look at Something Beautiful.