A Friendship Beyond Prison Walls and a Ferlinghetti Soundscape

Adamu Chan and Edmond Richardson met while they were incarcerated at San Quentin about two years ago, and have been best friends ever since. Adamu was released last fall, and they’ve kept in touch by writing letters to each other. Edmond tells Adamu about the lingering effects of COVID, which he contracted while inside the prison. Adamu describes adjusting to life on the outside. We’ll hear part of an episode Adamu helped produce for the KALW Public Media podcast, “Uncuffed.”

We mark the loss of literary giant Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who died on February 22nd at the age of 101. Poet, activist, and publisher of many Beat poets of the 1950s and 60s, Ferlinghetti was considered by many to be the soul of San Francisco’s counterculture movement. The Kitchen Sisters, Nikki Silva and Davia Nelson, bring us an audio documentary they produced in honor of Ferlinghetti’s 99th birthday. It’s a collaboration with sound designer Jim McKee, who recorded Ferlinghetti for two decades, and draws from McKee’s lush documentary “Rivers of Memory,” featuring Ferlinghetti’s poetry and musings on his own life.