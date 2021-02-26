Has the Campaign to Support Black Businesses Faded?

L.A Black Business Owner Struggles After Initial Surge in Customers

Millions of people marched to support the Black Lives Matter Movement following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With that came a call to support Black-owned businesses, which saw an initial surge of new customers, but many are now struggling to stay afloat.

Guest: Hank Jenkins, Owner of Plant Provocateur in Los Angeles

Governor Promises to Ramp Up Teacher Vaccinations

Governor Newsom said he hopes to inoculate 75,000 teachers a week. Priority would go to educators currently working at schools that are open or those who are about to head back to their classrooms.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED