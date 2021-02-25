Warehouse Industry Booming in Inland Empire Despite Concerns

Residents Push Back Against Warehouse Industry in Inland Empire

Southern California’s Inland Empire has been transformed in recent years by the growth of the warehouse and logistics industry. While many argue it's a job creator, those living in the region have major environmental concerns.

Guest: Orlando Mayorquin, Journalism Student, Reporter for CalMatters

Los Angeles Approves Hero Pay for Workers

The L.A. City Council voted 14 to 1 to approve a hazard pay ordinance requiring workers at supermarkets and drugstores to be paid an extra $5 an hour. Several other cities and counties have passed similar legislation.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

San Diego Presents Plan to Reopen Schools

Officials with the San Diego Unified School District have unveiled a plan to reopen schools for classroom instruction starting in April. But not all parents are impressed.

Reporter: Joe Hong, KPBS