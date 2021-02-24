California Surgeon General Pushes for Health Equity During Pandemic

State Surgeon General Concerned About Pandemic's Effect on Hard-Hit Communities

Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris was sworn in as California's first Surgeon General back in 2019. She's been helping lead the response to the coronavirus pandemic and has been especially concerned about the toll it's taking on communities of color and children.

Guest: Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris, California Surgeon General

Reports of Vaccine Code System Abuse Spark Calls for Change

The codes were designed to help people in hard-hit communities across California get access to vaccinations. But they're being shared and people who don't qualify are taking up spaces reserved for those communities.