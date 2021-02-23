KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Becerra Expected to Face Tough Questions on Capitol Hill

KQED News Staff
Xavier Becerra
 (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Health Secretary Nominee's Qualifications Questioned by GOP

California Attorney General Xavier Becerrra begins the Congressional confirmation process to become the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.  He's expected to face lots of questions from Senate Republicans, who have pushed to block his confirmation.
Guest: Ryan Levi, Journalist and Producer of the Tradeoffs podcast

COVID Relief Package Expected to be Signed by Governor Newsom

State lawmakers have passed  a $7.6 billion COVID relief plan.  Among the items in the package, direct payments to the state's lowest earners.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Biden Administration Rolls Back Trump-Era Citizenship Test

The "tougher" test was seen by some as an unnecessary barrier to becoming an American citizen.  Now, the Biden administration is going back  to the 2008 version that they argue was carefully developed.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

 

