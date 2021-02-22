Governor Admits to Problems With Vaccine Rollout in Hard-Hit Communities

State Opens More Mobile Vaccination Centers in Black, Latino Communities

Out of the more than seven million vaccine doses that have been administered thus far in the state, more than 32 percent have gone to white Californians. Governor Newsom said the state is not doing enough to help the hardest-hit communities when it comes to vaccinations.

Lawmakers to Take Up COVID Proposals

State legislators will begin a busy session in Sacramento on Monday. Among the agenda items -- a possible plan to reopen schools, that has already received pushback Governor Newsom.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

San Bernardino Elementary Schools Reopening

Improving coronavirus case numbers reached the threshold on Friday to allow for schools to reopen. In addition to public elementary schools, private ones like those within the San Bernardino Catholic Diocese can now reopen as well.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR