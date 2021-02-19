‘He'd Still Be Here Today’: In Oakland, a Push to Resume School Sports to Stem Rising Violence

One of last year’s casualties was Aaron Pryor, an up-and-coming running back at Skyline, who was shot and killed in September, just after turning 16.

“If corona never would have hit, I think my son would have still been here, for sure. There’s no if and buts about it, he would have still been here,” said Taijuan Pryor, Aaron’s father.

‘My Number 1 Guy’

On a recent Friday, Taijuan was sitting with friends and family members outside of his small house in East Oakland, where he lives with his mom and two kids. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a blown-up picture of him with his son.

“That was my number 1 guy, I was his number 1 fan,” Taijuan said.

Aaron’s football career started at a young age, when Taijuan put him in a Pop Warner youth league.

“He had some awesome talent, bro. He was MVP for like two years in a row, feel me. Aaron was running back all four years,” Taijuan said.

Taijuan moved to Las Vegas when Aaron was 13, leaving him with his mom. But she worked long hours. And that’s when he started getting into trouble, Taijuan says. Aaron was arrested for robbery when he was 14 years old, and spent nine months in juvenile hall. And that’s when he had a big wake up call, his father says.

“He was like, 'Damn dad, I should be playing football right now.' And that really hurt him, that he couldn’t play,” Taijuan said.

After Aaron's release, Taijuan moved back to Oakland to keep a closer eye on his son, and took him to meet Bates.

“Coach Bates was like, ‘Damn bro, he’s big and stocky. Where did he come from? He’s hella fast,’ ” Taijuan said.

Aaron started to meet with teammates for unofficial workouts in the park last spring. But just as he was falling into rhythm with his team, the pandemic intensified and those workouts happened much less frequently. That's when Aaron fell back into his old habits on the streets, his father says.

“If you don't get away, or if you don’t really be focused, then Oakland is just one big old trap, man. For certain kids. And my son was one of ‘em,” Taijuan said.

Aaron was shot on Sept. 27, just outside of his mom’s apartment. Taijuan goes regularly to visit his grave.

“I go like every two days, just sit up there,” he said. “That was my first-born child. I can’t ever get that back.”

Harm Reduction

Bates has joined a growing chorus of advocates around the state calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to further ease pandemic-related restrictions on youth sports. He’s among over 60,000 people in a Facebook group called “Let Them Play CA.”

State health agencies have allowed some sports programs to resume, based on the color-coded, four-tier system that California uses to assess COVID-19 transmission risk.

Almost all of California, including every Bay Area county, is in Tier 1, or purple, indicating widespread transmission risk. For nearly a year, that's allowed for only limited-contact sports like tennis, track and field, and swimming. In July, state health officials said outdoor conditioning could also resume, although OUSD and many other school districts declined to allow it.

On Friday, Feb. 19, however, the California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for organized youth and adult sports, allowing outdoor high-contact and moderate-contact sport competitions to resume in the 27 counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 per 100,000. That includes sports programs throughout Alameda County, along with most other Bay Area counties (with the exception of Contra Costa and Solano counties, where rates are just above that threshold).