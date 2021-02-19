On the eve of the 79th anniversary of the executive order that authorized the internment of Japanese-Americans, Congressman Mark Takano shares the story of his family's internment with Marisa and Scott. They also discuss how Takano was outed as gay during an early run for Congress, his legislative agenda to assist U.S. military veterans as chair of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and his thoughts on the recent attacks on Asian-Americans in California.
Political Breakdown
Mark Takano on His Family's Internment History and His Agenda for Military Veterans
28 min
Mark Takano (D-Riverside) on Political Breakdown.
