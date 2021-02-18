State Stimulus Deal Includes Checks for Low-Income Workers

Governor and Legislators Reach Deal on Massive COVID Relief Plan

The $9.6 billion package includes nearly $3.7 billion for the state's lowest earners and another $2 billion in small business grants. Lawmakers are expected to vote on it next week.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Many Sacramento Unified Students Failing to Connect with School

The Sacramento City Unified School District said almost a thousand of its students are connecting with school just two days a week or less. There's growing concern it will affect their ability to graduate.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio

Tribes Say They're Being Left Out of Opioid Settlement

Earlier this month, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and his counterparts in dozens of other states announced a major opioid settlement against the influential consulting firm McKinsey. But lawyers for Native American tribes say they're not part of the agreement, even though the community has been among the hardest hit by opioids.

Guest: Lloyd Miller, Attorney representing tribes in opioid litigation