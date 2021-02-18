Inciting Racists Coast to Coast

Researchers cited a disturbing rise in anti-Asian hate incidents during the pandemic, with one San Francisco State University professor saying, "when President Trump began to insist on using the term 'China virus' — we saw a clear surge of racism."

Of course racism and cruelty exist even without Donald Trump's cheerleading, but we are witnessing the repercussions of racist and inciteful speech from Washington, D.C. to Oakland.

Meanwhile, some people are doing good work on the ground in communities that have been targeted by bigots.