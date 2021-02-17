Helping Oakland's Chinatown From the Street Level

Sakhone Lasaphangthong spends his work day in Oakland's Chinatown helping people get the resources they need. He walks the streets and connects with merchants, elders, and people who don't have housing.

Over the last few weeks, violence against Asian elders in the community received national media attention and sparked a lot of debate about race, policing, and community safety. Today, we speak with Sakhone about what he's been seeing in Oakland's Chinatown.

Guest: Sakhone Lasaphangthong, director of housing services at Family Bridges and Chinatown ambassador

