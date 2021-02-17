Lawmakers Approve Mailed Ballots for 2021 Elections

State Legislature Extends Universal Vote-by-Mail

California voters will get a ballot in the mail for any election this year under a bill heading to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk. Voters were mailed ballots last year over safety concerns due to the pandemic.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Newsom Donors Receive No-Bid Contracts During Pandemic Response

Some contributors to Governor Gavin Newsom also happen to be corporations that have secured valuable no-bid contracts with the state. It's raising questions about possible favoritism for big donors.

Guest: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Bill Introduced to Protect Warehouse Workers

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez's legislation would protect workers in warehouses from unsafe quotas and productivity standards. Right now, workers for companies like Amazon can be fired for failing to collect, box, and ship enough orders fast enough.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED