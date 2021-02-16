New California Bill Takes Aim at Non-Disclosure Agreements That Block Talk of Harassment

"You can't fix a problem if you don’t know there’s a problem," said State Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino. She authored one of two laws passed in 2018 that made it illegal for companies to bar people from going public about misconduct involving sex or gender.

"If someone is not allowed to speak out about what happened to them, it’s never gonna change," she said. "Sure, if you're Coca-Cola and you don't want somebody giving away the secret ingredients, no problem. We understand that. But people should always have the right to be able to speak out against any form of discrimination."

Now Leyva has introduced a new bill, Senate Bill 331, which casts a wider net — covering workplace discrimination involving race, ethnicity, age, disability and religion. Even, and perhaps especially, in a severance settlement.

"They’re multibillion dollar corporations. If Pinterest decided to sue me, I would be bankrupted," said Ifeoma Ozoma, a former tech policy manager at Google, Facebook and Pinterest. Ozoma went public last year against Pinterest with allegations she was underpaid and subjected to racist comments and retaliation. These days, she’s lobbying for Leyva’s bill.