Verification Process Leaves Nearly a Million Unemployment Claims Up in the Air

Millions of EDD Claims in Limbo Over Verification Issues

At the end of 2020, the state’s unemployment agency froze almost a million and a half accounts in an attempt to prevent fraud. Now, many of those account holders could have their claims disqualified, even if there applications are legitimate.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Big Business Sitting on the Sideline in Recall Effort

The campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has another month to collect the million and a half valid signatures needed to trigger an election. While big business has had gripes with the governor's handling of the pandemic, for the most part, they've steered clear of the recall effort.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED