Chevron Says Flawed Electrical Diagram Triggered Major Flaring Incident

The company says the issues began as workers tested a communication system that uses acoustic signals to control valves at the plant. During the test, circuit breakers at two electrical substations tripped, causing a power outage to part of the refinery.

"This was due to an incorrectly labeled drawing that did not match the circuitry in the field," one of Chevron's reports says.

"It sounds like a routine maintenance check that went south," said Eric Smith, a Tulane University professor, who specializes in refinery operations, and who read the company's reports.

The Nov. 2 outage led to gases being routed through several of the refinery's flares. The initial malfunction also affected other parts of the facility's operations, leading to further flaring over the following week.

"That sounds like a Chevron screw-up that should not have been beyond the reasonable control of Chevron," said John Balmes, a professor of medicine at UC San Francisco who sits on the California Air Resources Board.

"It seems like it was a serious incident that led to a release of a large volume of climate forcing and toxic gases," Balmes said. "If an asthmatic patient was outside downwind from the SO2 (sulfur dioxide) release, they could have experienced an asthma attack."

Hours after the flaring started, the air district said it had received 20 complaints from people nearby who said they could see the smoke or smell an odor coming from the plant.

The Nov. 2 flaring operation lasted 17 hours, into the early hours of Nov. 3.