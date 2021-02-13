Michael Krasny Retires, Prison COVID Report, This Week in California Politics

This Week in California Politics

Coronavirus case counts are dropping and new vaccination centers are opening. Meanwhile, whether California schools will reopen across California remains in limbo. We chew on the week’s political headlines with KQED’s politics and government desk senior editor Scott Shafer and reporter Katie Orr.

Prison COVID-19 Report

It’s been a year since the coronavirus began its deadly march across California. While the virus has affected people from all demographics, among the hardest hit are those who live in group settings like nursing homes and prisons. Reporter Monica Lam takes a look at the impact of COVID-19 on incarcerated people.

Michael Krasny Retires After 28 Years With KQED Forum

Bay Area broadcast veteran Michael Krasny, beloved by many at KQED and across California, is retiring after 28 years of hosting the station’s flagship call-in talk show, Forum. He joins us after his last morning of hosting Forum to talk about his childhood, key moments in his career and even cracks a couple jokes.

Something Beautiful: Blackie’s Pasture

This week’s Something Beautiful was suggested by Michael Krasny, who told us that one of his favorite places is Blackie’s Pasture in Tiburon, a serene field featuring a statue of a much-loved horse that once lived there.