Defending the Indefensible

During Friday's impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump's defense team made the case that his incitement of the Capitol attack was simply "free speech."

After a rough start at the beginning of the impeachment trial, defense lawyers on Friday sounded the "whataboutism" call of Trump himself, blaming Democrats and pointing to acts of violence that took place during protests last summer over racial justice.

With the ranks of Senate Republicans filled with devout Trumpists who fanned the flames of lies and conspiracy leading up to the attack on the Capitol, there appears to be a snowball's chance in hell that Trump will be convicted.