L.A. Closes Mass Vaccination Sites Over Shortage of Doses

Los Angeles Runs Out of Vaccine Doses

The City of Los Angeles has temporarily closed five of its COVID-19 vaccination super-centers, including the one at Dodger Stadium, because of a shortage of vaccine supplies. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is urging state and federal officials to fix the problem.

Vocalist Spreads Joy During Pandemic

A professional vocalist is doing her part to help people during the pandemic. Nova Jimenez is serenading the elderly at a retirement home, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED