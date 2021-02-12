KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

L.A. Closes Mass Vaccination Sites Over Shortage of Doses

 (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Runs Out of Vaccine Doses

The City of Los Angeles has temporarily closed five of its COVID-19 vaccination super-centers, including the one at Dodger Stadium, because of a shortage of vaccine supplies.  L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is urging state and federal officials to fix the problem.

Vocalist Spreads Joy During Pandemic

A professional vocalist is doing her part to help people during the pandemic. Nova Jimenez is serenading the elderly at a retirement home, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED

