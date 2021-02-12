KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
The Bay

The Asian Americans Reclaiming Traditional Medicine in the Bay

Alan MontecilloAsal EhsanipourEricka Cruz Guevarra
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Adrian Chang and Erin Wilkins

Traditional Chinese Medicine has a complicated history in the Bay. In the 70s, a Chinese immigrant in Palo Alto named Miriam Lee was arrested and put on trial for practicing acupuncture — even though she learned it from a master in her hometown in China.

Today, Traditional Chinese Medicine is still often exoticized or dismissed. But now, some Asian Americans in the Bay Area are reconnecting with these practices — and building new communities in the process.

Guest: Cathy Erway, food writer and host of the podcast Self Evident: Asian America's Stories

Read Cathy's piece about this in the San Francisco Chronicle here.

Sponsored