The Asian Americans Reclaiming Traditional Medicine in the Bay

Traditional Chinese Medicine has a complicated history in the Bay. In the 70s, a Chinese immigrant in Palo Alto named Miriam Lee was arrested and put on trial for practicing acupuncture — even though she learned it from a master in her hometown in China.

Today, Traditional Chinese Medicine is still often exoticized or dismissed. But now, some Asian Americans in the Bay Area are reconnecting with these practices — and building new communities in the process.

Guest: Cathy Erway, food writer and host of the podcast Self Evident: Asian America's Stories

Read Cathy's piece about this in the San Francisco Chronicle here.