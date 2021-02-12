Will California's Big Businesses Get Behind a Recall of Gavin Newsom?

California businesses have their issues with Gov. Gavin Newsom: age-old concerns about the state's high tax rates and barriers to development have been compounded by recent spats over Newsom's signing of labor-friendly legislation, and his handling of business regulations during the pandemic.
But the state's major corporations and their wealthy executives have so far steered clear of a burgeoning effort to recall Newsom from office.
"I would say still at this point, big business is not participating in the recall," said Tom Del Beccaro, chair of Rescue California, one of the committees driving the recall.
And if history is any guide, these companies — with war chests capable of transforming the recall campaign overnight — are likely to remain on the sidelines until Newsom's fate is more clear.
"Honestly, I think big business is willing to continue to play the game of trying to get along with the governor, or they're leaving the state," Del Beccaro said. "I think that's a mistake and it hurts the people of California and hurts the businesses that remain. They need to step up and participate in this process."