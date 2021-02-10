Governor Newsom Pushes for Schools to Reopen

Governor Looks to Strike Balance in School Reopening Plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he's close to a deal with state legislators on a reopening plan for elementary schools. He says he's committed to balancing safety with the importance of getting kids back in classrooms.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Non-English Speakers Struggling to Get Unemployment Benefits

Many Californians continue to struggle through the process of trying to get unemployment benefits from the state. But it's been particularly challenging for those who's primary language is not English or Spanish.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED