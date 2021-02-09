Ambitious COVID-19 Testing Facility Falls Short of Goal

Lab Under Investigation for Questionable Practices

California’s newest coronavirus testing lab remains far short of its goal for processing COVID tests. The Valencia facility was hailed as a game-changer when it opened in November, with the goal of turning around 150,000 tests per day by March.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

San Diego's Essential Workers Receive Vaccine Regardless of Citizenship

San Diego County continues to administer thousands of vaccines a day, and county officials aren't concerned with the citizenship of those getting vaccinated. Some of the shots are going to Mexican citizens who cross the border frequently for work.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler KPBS

Republican John Cox Runs Against Governor Newsom, Again

Republican businessman John Cox is taking another shot at running for California governor. In a new ad, Cox comes out hard against Gavin Newsom, and another Republican candidate, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED