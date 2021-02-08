Campaign to Recall Newsom Appears to be Gaining Steam

U.S Supreme Court Rules Against Parts of California's Ban on Indoor Worship

Over the weekend, some parishioners gathered in houses of worship across the state after the U.S Supreme Court ruled against parts of California’s ban on indoor worship services put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Collapse of Highway 1 Means Big Economic Consequences for Big Sur Communities

Highway 1 along the coast of Big Sur is one of the most scenic stretches of pavement in the country, but it can also be fragile. A big chunk of Highway One collapsed in heavy rains last month, and that has big economic consequences for the tourism-dependent communities in Big Sur.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

Campaign to Recall Newsom from Office Appears to be Gaining Steam

A recent poll by UC Berkeley shows support for Governor Gavin Newsom falling. And the campaign to recall him from office, once a fringe idea, appears to be gaining steam. Recall organizers have until March 17th to turn in a million and half verified voter petition signatures to qualify a recall measure for the ballot.